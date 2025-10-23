New Miami Mural Honors Cuban History and the Children of Operation Pedro Pan

Honoring the legacy of Operation Pedro Pan and General Antonio Maceo. These stunning works by Cuban artist Luis Miguel Rodríguez celebrate Cuban heritage and history

A powerful new mural in Miami is paying tribute to one of the most defining moments in South Florida history.

The City of Miami has unveiled a vibrant new display honoring the more than 14,000 children of the Pedro Pan Program — those who were sent from Cuba to the United States in the early 1960s to escape Fidel Castro’s regime.

The artwork also recognizes General Antonio Maceo, known as “The Bronze Titan,” a legendary figure who fought for Cuba’s independence from Spain in the 1800s.

Together, the mural celebrates courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable connection between Cuba and Miami’s Cuban-American community.

You can check out the display at Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street, where it now stands as a lasting reminder of the stories that helped shape the city’s cultural heartbeat.