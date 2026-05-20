The Nicest Towns in America Just Got Ranked and Now Everyone Wants a Road Trip

Boats and buildings on the coast of Bar Harbor, Maine.

A new report from World Atlas ranked the most welcoming small towns in the U.S., highlighting places where locals are friendly, communities feel tight knit, and visitors instantly feel at home.

Topping the feel good list was Bar Harbor, known for its coastal views, seafood spots, and access to Acadia National Park. The report praised the town’s welcoming atmosphere and strong sense of community.

Other towns recognized for their hospitality included Bay St. Louis, Beaufort, and Fredericksburg.

According to World Atlas, the rankings focused on things like community spirit, local traditions, friendly residents, and neighborhood gathering spots.

Here’s the full list of the 12 most welcoming towns in America:

• Bar Harbor, Maine

• Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

• Beaufort, South Carolina

• Burlington, Vermont

• Burton, Ohio

• Downers Grove, Illinois

• Angola, Indiana

• Fredericksburg, Texas

• Gig Harbor, Washington

• Hamilton, New York

• Jackson, Wyoming

• Kewanee, Illinois

Honestly, this sounds like the perfect escape from big city chaos for a weekend.