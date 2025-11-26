Nike and Converse Drop New “Stranger Things” Sneaker Collection Inspired by the ’80s

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

Nike and Converse are taking fans straight back to Hawkins with a brand-new “Stranger Things” sneaker line inspired by the hit Netflix series’ retro ’80s aesthetic. Launched on Nov. 20, the collection includes at least five sneaker designs that blend iconic silhouettes with show-themed details.

One standout is the Converse x “Stranger Things” Chuck 70, featuring distressed gray canvas, WSQK radio station graphics, embroidered soundwaves, a Hawkins Hawk lace jewel, Demogorgon star patch, Hellfire Club–themed tongue liner, two custom laces, and even an Upside Down license plate.

The full collection also includes Nike hoodies, tees, sweatpants, and a tracksuit, available exclusively at JD Sports.

This release follows the Nov. 6 drop of the “Stranger Things” Dunk Low, which sold out instantly on the SNKRS app and is now reselling for $200–$360 online.

Nike and Converse aren’t new to the Upside Down — they’ve both released “Stranger Things” shoes in previous seasons, along with Vans in 2022.

Fans won’t have to wait long for more: “Stranger Things” Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 26, with three Christmas releases and the finale arriving Dec. 31, all on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT.