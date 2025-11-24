No, Seriously, This Job Pays $2,500 to Watch Holiday Movies

If your true talent is crushing hot cocoa while binging holiday movies… congratulations, your moment has arrived.

CableTV.com is looking for one lucky human to become its Chief of Cheer, a paid position that literally requires you to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. The gig comes with a sweet $2,500 paycheck, plus another $2,500 to donate to any charity you choose — talk about spreading holiday magic.

The new Chief of Cheer won’t have to hunt down the movies either. You’ll score free access to DirecTV, Hulu, Disney+, and Hallmark+, giving you more festive content than you can shake a candy cane at.

If you’ve ever believed your seasonal movie obsession deserved recognition, this might be the job destiny has been preparing you for.

Applications are open now… so warm up the popcorn and shoot your shot.