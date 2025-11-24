No, Seriously, This Job Pays $2,500 to Watch Holiday Movies

The Hallmark Channel Has Started Playing Christmas Movies
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If your true talent is crushing hot cocoa while binging holiday movies… congratulations, your moment has arrived.

CableTV.com is looking for one lucky human to become its Chief of Cheer, a paid position that literally requires you to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. The gig comes with a sweet $2,500 paycheck, plus another $2,500 to donate to any charity you choose — talk about spreading holiday magic.

The new Chief of Cheer won’t have to hunt down the movies either. You’ll score free access to DirecTV, Hulu, Disney+, and Hallmark+, giving you more festive content than you can shake a candy cane at.

If you’ve ever believed your seasonal movie obsession deserved recognition, this might be the job destiny has been preparing you for.

Applications are open now… so warm up the popcorn and shoot your shot.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

