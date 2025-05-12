N.O.R.E Hosts Juicy on the Beach 5K in Hollywood this weekend!

N.O.R.E. is hosting the “Juicy on the Beach 5K” on May 17 to celebrate his wife’s second Juicy Juice Bar location—right on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

South Florida’s about to get a little healthier- and a whole lot juicier.

On Saturday, May 17, Grammy-nominated rapper and media personality N.O.R.E. is bringing the energy to Hollywood Beach as host of the “Juicy on the Beach 5K.” The event celebrates the grand opening of his wife’s second Juicy Juice Bar location, now officially part of the iconic Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

But this isn’t your average run. It’s a full-on beachside experience blending fitness, community, and culture.

Runners will kick things off at Charnow Park, making their way along the scenic Broadwalk, with beach views, music, and high-energy activations along the route. And yes — there will be juice. After the race, enjoy free juice samples, live DJ sets, giveaways, and maybe even a few surprise celebrity appearances.

Whether you’re racing to the finish line or strolling for the vibes, this 5K is all about celebrating health, hustle, and hometown pride

Find out more here!