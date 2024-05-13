The Northern Lights Were Visible From Florida - Check Out The Pics

A geomagnetic storm allowed the northern lights to be visible as far as Florida. Here are some of the shots taken by Florida residents.
Who would've thought you can see the aura of the Northern Lights from Florida 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y9OnW0a5Lk— Andrew (@MiamiDerp) May 11, 2024
Very faint, pinkish auroras (Northern Lights) were visible from a webcam on the Newport Fishing Pier in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida earlier tonight @CityofSIB pic.twitter.com/ILW1zZz1bu— David Vergel (@DavidVergel97) May 11, 2024
The northern lights from Florida! (First my house and then the beach) not the best quality pics but so cool to see!! pic.twitter.com/XtMohANjQA— GuppyTrades (@lisamarinass) May 11, 2024
Can see northern lights from FLORIDA CRAZY pic.twitter.com/LNSV5zbiQQ— cloakzy YEP (@notcloakzy1) May 11, 2024