The Northern Lights Were Visible From Florida - Check Out The Pics

Views of the Northern Lights in North America: The Northern Lights (aurora borealis), illuminate the sky in Rochester, New York, United States on May 11, 2024. (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A geomagnetic storm allowed the northern lights to be visible as far as Florida. Here are some of the shots taken by Florida residents.


