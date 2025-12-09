NYC’s Prince Street Pizza Opens Its First South Florida Location!

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Prince Street Pizza booth on display during the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

If you have lived in South Florida long enough, you know we have had our fair share of “coming soon” signs that turn into “maybe next year.” But this one is finally happening. After a short lived run at the now closed Oasis Wynwood and more than a year of anticipation, New York’s iconic square sliced Prince Street Pizza is officially opening a permanent home in the 305 at 521 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

Doors open Thursday, December 11, at noon, and the first 25 people in line will get a $25 gift card. Plus, if you join their loyalty program, you are entered to win a full year of free pizza.

This is the brand’s first standalone Florida location, and Lincoln Road feels like the perfect match with its steady flow of locals, tourists, and that classic Miami Beach energy. The menu is also getting an upgrade with their famous “SoHo” Sicilian squares, Neapolitan pies, and full pizzas, all made using a water filtration process to mirror the original New York shop.

The team is already thinking about future Florida locations, but for now, the spotlight is firmly on Lincoln Road. If you needed a new reason to swing by Miami Beach, this is it. Pizza is served.