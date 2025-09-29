Only in Florida: $5 Million Lawsuit Over Reese’s Pumpkins Gets Tossed

Candy King: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are top pick for Halloween in Florida
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Spooky season drama? Leave it to Florida.

Last year, Cynthia Kelly from the Sunshine State tried to take down Hershey’s with a $5 MILLION lawsuit. Her gripe? The pumpkin-shaped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups didn’t actually have the creepy carved faces pictured on the wrapper. Just smooth chocolate pumpkins—no jack-o’-lanterns, no “boo.”

She also called out other Hershey’s Halloween candies for looking scarier on the bag than in real life. But a judge just dismissed the case, ruling there was no real harm and definitely no reason to ban Reese’s from Florida shelves.

So, despite the lawsuit, Floridians can keep unwrapping those faceless pumpkins. They may not look spooky, but they’ll still melt in your mouth faster than an ice cream cone in Miami.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!