Only in Florida: $5 Million Lawsuit Over Reese’s Pumpkins Gets Tossed

Spooky season drama? Leave it to Florida.

Last year, Cynthia Kelly from the Sunshine State tried to take down Hershey’s with a $5 MILLION lawsuit. Her gripe? The pumpkin-shaped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups didn’t actually have the creepy carved faces pictured on the wrapper. Just smooth chocolate pumpkins—no jack-o’-lanterns, no “boo.”

Florida woman sues Hershey for $5M over ‘misleading’ Reese’s packaging that ‘trick’ customers https://t.co/vdcrYDBIuf pic.twitter.com/kDDMhrONWY — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2023

She also called out other Hershey’s Halloween candies for looking scarier on the bag than in real life. But a judge just dismissed the case, ruling there was no real harm and definitely no reason to ban Reese’s from Florida shelves.

So, despite the lawsuit, Floridians can keep unwrapping those faceless pumpkins. They may not look spooky, but they’ll still melt in your mouth faster than an ice cream cone in Miami.