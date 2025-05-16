Only in Florida: Compete to Catch Giant Pythons in the Everglades

South Florida, it’s time to gear up for one of the wildest competitions in the country—the Florida Python Challenge returns July 11–20, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

The challenge kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 11 and runs through 5 p.m. on July 20, inviting both seasoned pros and brave first-timers to help tackle one of the Everglades’ biggest problems: the invasive Burmese python.

These massive snakes—some reaching up to 20 feet long—are disrupting the Everglades’ natural food chain, preying on native wildlife and throwing the ecosystem out of balance.

Participants will compete for cash prizes in two categories: most pythons caught and longest python captured.

Beyond the bragging rights, every snake removed supports vital Everglades restoration efforts.

So if you’ve got courage, curiosity, or just a serious vendetta against invasive species, this is your chance to make a difference.

🐍 Ready to wrangle? Click here to register and learn more about the 2025 Python Challenge.