Only in Miami: Gator Causes Rush Hour Drama on the Turnpike

Deputies wrangle 9-foot alligator napping in middle of Florida road
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Because Miami traffic wasn’t wild enough, commuters on the Turnpike in Doral got a surprise co‑pilot: a massive alligator strolling down the shoulder near 74th Street. Two left lanes shut down during rush hour—because, you know, gators get the right of way here.

Wildlife crews swooped in like the Avengers, wrangled the scaly celebrity, and safely relocated it to a nearby body of water (no word if it got a SunPass).

So if you’re out there, Miami, keep your eyes on the road… and maybe off the shoulder. You never know who’s joining the morning commute.

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

