Only in Miami: Gator Causes Rush Hour Drama on the Turnpike

Because Miami traffic wasn’t wild enough, commuters on the Turnpike in Doral got a surprise co‑pilot: a massive alligator strolling down the shoulder near 74th Street. Two left lanes shut down during rush hour—because, you know, gators get the right of way here.

Wildlife crews swooped in like the Avengers, wrangled the scaly celebrity, and safely relocated it to a nearby body of water (no word if it got a SunPass).

So if you’re out there, Miami, keep your eyes on the road… and maybe off the shoulder. You never know who’s joining the morning commute.