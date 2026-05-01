Only in South Florida: Dog Takes Jet Ski for a Spin Off Fort Lauderdale

If you thought you’d seen it all in South Florida… think again.

A wild video making the rounds shows a dog casually cruising on a jet ski off the coast of Fort Lauderdale — and somehow, that’s not even the craziest part.

Right alongside the jet ski, a man rides a jet-propelled hoverboard (basically a real-life water jetpack), guiding the whole situation like it’s completely normal. The dog? Cool, calm, and clearly enjoying the ride.

It’s unclear how this whole setup came together, but the internet is eating it up — because honestly, it’s peak Florida energy. Equal parts impressive, ridiculous, and oddly wholesome.

No word yet on whether the pup has a boating license… but confidence-wise, it’s already passed the test.