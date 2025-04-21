Out of Time and Hope—Until a Facebook Friend Offered Her Son’s Heart

Facebook SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: The WhatsApp messaging app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on May 14, 2019 in San Anselmo, California. Facebook owned messaging app WhatsApp announced a cybersecurity breach that makes users vulnerable to malicious spyware installation iPhone and Android smartphones. WhatsApp is encouraging its 1.5 billion users to update the app as soon as possible. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

April is Donate Life Month, shining a light on the 115,000 Americans waiting for organ transplants. Robert Humphrey of Riverview was one of them—until a message from Pam Hendrickson changed everything.

Facing heart failure with only weeks to live, Robert had shared his journey on Facebook. That’s where Pam, a Wisconsin woman connected to him through a shared love of German Shepherds, reached out. Her son, EJ, had tragically died in a car accident. She asked if Robert would accept his heart.

The match was perfect. Days later, Robert had a new heart—and a new chance at life.

“This is an extraordinary example of how a deep connection on social media could save a life,” said Dr. Lucian Lozonschi of Tampa General Hospital.

Robert and Pam remain close online, bonded forever by an incredible act of love. Now, Robert is determined to be a voice for organ donation.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!