Out of Time and Hope—Until a Facebook Friend Offered Her Son’s Heart

April is Donate Life Month, shining a light on the 115,000 Americans waiting for organ transplants. Robert Humphrey of Riverview was one of them—until a message from Pam Hendrickson changed everything.
Facing heart failure with only weeks to live, Robert had shared his journey on Facebook. That’s where Pam, a Wisconsin woman connected to him through a shared love of German Shepherds, reached out. Her son, EJ, had tragically died in a car accident. She asked if Robert would accept his heart.
The match was perfect. Days later, Robert had a new heart—and a new chance at life.
“This is an extraordinary example of how a deep connection on social media could save a life,” said Dr. Lucian Lozonschi of Tampa General Hospital.
Robert and Pam remain close online, bonded forever by an incredible act of love. Now, Robert is determined to be a voice for organ donation.