Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s Red Carpet Embrace Has Everyone Asking: What’s REALLY Going On?

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson lit up the red carpet at the UK premiere of The Naked Gun in London—and it wasn’t just about the movie.

The two shared a warm embrace and a cheek kiss that has everyone whispering: is there something more going on? Their playful chemistry stole the spotlight, leaving fans and cameras buzzing long after the event.