Patrick Mahomes Celebrates the Fourth of July on a Boat in Miami with Wife and Friends

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

NFL star Patrick Mahomes spent the Fourth of July soaking up the sun in Miami — and showing off his off-season abs. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated on a boat with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and a group of close friends.

Brittany shared a series of fun, summery photos on Instagram, including one of the couple posing in their swimsuits on the boat’s deck. Patrick sported board shorts and a relaxed smile, while Brittany stunned in a white bikini and sunglasses.

“Had the best time with my peeps,” Brittany captioned the post, which quickly drew attention from fans and fellow athletes alike.

The Mahomeses are no strangers to Miami getaways — and with the NFL season just around the corner, it looks like the power couple is making the most of their downtime.

Whether it’s throwing touchdowns or throwing on swimwear, Mahomes continues to win both on and off the field.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

