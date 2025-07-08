Patrick Mahomes Celebrates the Fourth of July on a Boat in Miami with Wife and Friends

NFL star Patrick Mahomes spent the Fourth of July soaking up the sun in Miami — and showing off his off-season abs. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated on a boat with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and a group of close friends.

Brittany shared a series of fun, summery photos on Instagram, including one of the couple posing in their swimsuits on the boat’s deck. Patrick sported board shorts and a relaxed smile, while Brittany stunned in a white bikini and sunglasses.

“Had the best time with my peeps,” Brittany captioned the post, which quickly drew attention from fans and fellow athletes alike.

The Mahomeses are no strangers to Miami getaways — and with the NFL season just around the corner, it looks like the power couple is making the most of their downtime.

Whether it’s throwing touchdowns or throwing on swimwear, Mahomes continues to win both on and off the field.