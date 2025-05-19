Pembroke Pines Resident Turns Spare Change into Big Impact

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Pembroke Pines local Rob Gabner is walking proof that small steps can lead to big change—literally. On his daily strolls, Rob began picking up spare change from the streets. Over time, those pennies, nickels, and dimes added up to more than $1,000. Instead of pocketing it, he donated every cent to Ronald McDonald House, helping support families with sick children. Rob’s mission of kindness shows that even the smallest acts, when done with heart, can create a powerful ripple effect. A true everyday hero, one coin at a time.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

