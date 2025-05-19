Pembroke Pines Resident Turns Spare Change into Big Impact

Pembroke Pines local Rob Gabner is walking proof that small steps can lead to big change—literally. On his daily strolls, Rob began picking up spare change from the streets. Over time, those pennies, nickels, and dimes added up to more than $1,000. Instead of pocketing it, he donated every cent to Ronald McDonald House, helping support families with sick children. Rob’s mission of kindness shows that even the smallest acts, when done with heart, can create a powerful ripple effect. A true everyday hero, one coin at a time.