People in Miami and Hialeah Spend More on Fast Food Than Most Cities!

The meal deal begins on June 25.
McDonald's $5 meal deal FILE PHOTO: McDonald’s is considering a $5 menu offering to lure back customers who have complained that the fast-food restaurant has raised its prices too high. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

Fast food used to feel like a quick, cheap fix. Now it feels more like a quick splurge, and we are doing it a lot. A new WalletHub study shows people in Hialeah spend the sixth highest share of their income on fast food in the country. Miami is not far behind at number ten.

That means our neighborhoods are putting more money into burgers, fries, pizza, and fried chicken than most other cities. It is convenient, of course, but the cost adds up fast.

Seeing our cities ranked so high is a good reminder that fast food is not always the bargain it once was. Even cutting back on a few drive through stops each week can make a real difference for your wallet, and for your health.

Find out where other cities ranked in South Florida here!

