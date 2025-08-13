Playboy Is Moving Its Headquarters to Miami Beach And Bringing Back the Playboy Club!

Miami already has the title of OnlyFans capital but now Playboy wants a piece of the action. The legendary brand just announced it is moving its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach.

They are setting up shop at The Rivani on Michigan Avenue with brand new content studios for podcasts, photography and other creative projects for their growing network.

And yes the Playboy Club is coming back. This time it will have a world class restaurant and an exclusive members only space inspired by the famous Playboy Mansion.

Fun fact Miami Beach had a Playboy Club from 1961 to 1985. Looks like history is about to repeat itself in the Magic City.