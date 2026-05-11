Adoring fans of British rocker Ed Sheeran take pictures with their phones and as they crowd the barrier at the foot of the stage during his concert at the Tabernacle Monday, Jan. 21, 2013.

A Popular Miami Club Just Banned Phones on the Dance Floor and People Have Thoughts — A growing trend is officially hitting downtown Miami. Popular nightlife spot Jolene announced it is now a phone free venue, encouraging guests to ditch distractions and actually live in the moment while dancing, listening to music, and socializing.

According to a recent study from Eventbrite, phone free events have surged by 567% since 2024, with attendance climbing 121%. The trend is especially popular among Millennials and Gen Z, who are reportedly moving away from the “performative” social media nightlife culture.

Jolene co owner Coloma Kaboomsky said the goal is to create deeper human connection, more respect for artists, and a space where people feel free to dance without worrying about being recorded. Videos posted online over the weekend showed staff covering guests’ phone cameras with stickers before entry.

The venue itself adds to the vibe. Located beneath the historic Julia & Henry building on Flagler Street, Jolene was inspired by 1970s recording studios and even carries rumors of once being an old Al Capone liquor tunnel. Today, it’s become one of Miami’s most unique underground electronic music spaces.