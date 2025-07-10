Pregnant in Florida? You Can Now Get a Special Parking Permit

Close-up of pregnant woman's belly Stock photo of a pregnant woman. "Little People, Big World" stars Zach and Tori Roloff took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting their third child in spring 2022. (Jamie Grill/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)
By Martica Lopez

If you’re expecting, this one’s for you! Florida is now offering temporary parking permits for pregnant women—so you can park closer to medical offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

Here’s what you need to apply:

  • A form signed by your Florida doctor
  • A valid photo ID (license or passport)
  • A $15 fee

The decal is bright red and good for up to one year. Just note—it can’t be renewed.

Applications are now open through the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office. I’m not expecting, but if you are (or know someone who is), definitely check this out!

