Pregnant in Florida? You Can Now Get a Special Parking Permit

If you’re expecting, this one’s for you! Florida is now offering temporary parking permits for pregnant women—so you can park closer to medical offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

Here’s what you need to apply:

A form signed by your Florida doctor

A valid photo ID (license or passport)

A $15 fee

The decal is bright red and good for up to one year. Just note—it can’t be renewed.

Applications are now open through the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office. I’m not expecting, but if you are (or know someone who is), definitely check this out!