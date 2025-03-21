From Problem to Plate: The Iguana Egg Breakfast You Didn’t See Coming

On Marco Island, invasive iguanas are a growing problem, but John Johnson of Down Goes Iguana has found a unique solution—turning them into breakfast. After removing hundreds of these destructive reptiles, he discovered an unexpected culinary opportunity: iguana eggs.

“These are just eggs,” Johnson says, whisking the rich yolks with milk, salt, pepper, and Latin-inspired spices like fajita seasoning and garlic. He then scrambles them with diced ham, peppers, and onions, creating a dish reminiscent of a classic omelet.

The verdict? “If I didn’t tell you, you’d never know,” Johnson laughs. While others see a nuisance, he sees a hidden delicacy—and perhaps the most Florida meal ever.