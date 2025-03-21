From Problem to Plate: The Iguana Egg Breakfast You Didn’t See Coming

Iguanas (File Photo) The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021. (Enzo Dato/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

On Marco Island, invasive iguanas are a growing problem, but John Johnson of Down Goes Iguana has found a unique solution—turning them into breakfast. After removing hundreds of these destructive reptiles, he discovered an unexpected culinary opportunity: iguana eggs.

“These are just eggs,” Johnson says, whisking the rich yolks with milk, salt, pepper, and Latin-inspired spices like fajita seasoning and garlic. He then scrambles them with diced ham, peppers, and onions, creating a dish reminiscent of a classic omelet.

The verdict? “If I didn’t tell you, you’d never know,” Johnson laughs. While others see a nuisance, he sees a hidden delicacy—and perhaps the most Florida meal ever.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!