Promenade at Coconut Creek is Throwing a Halloween Dance Party!

If you are looking for something fun and family friendly to do before the trick or treating madness begins, the Promenade at Coconut Creek is where you want to be. This Sunday, October 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., they are hosting a Halloween Dance Party and it is completely free.

Expect spooky beats, creative crafts, and costumes everywhere. You can bring the kids, your friends, or honestly anyone who loves Halloween. Costumes are encouraged, just skip anything that looks like a weapon.

The party will take place in front of Ethos Greek Bistro and the soon to open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza. You can dance, get creative with some crafts, and grab a bite right after.

No RSVP needed and no tickets required. Just show up ready to have fun. For more details, visit PromenadeatCoconutCreek.com

See you there, capes, glitter, and all.