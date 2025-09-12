Public Bathrooms Are Making You Watch Ads… for THIS

We’ve all gotten used to watching ads before streaming a show, playing a game, or unlocking some app feature. But now? Even toilet paper comes with a commercial break.

A video going viral on Instagram shows a public bathroom in China where you can’t grab toilet paper without first scanning a QR code and watching an ad on your phone. Once the ad finishes, the dispenser spits out a measly six squares. Need more? Yep — time for another ad.

It turns out this isn’t totally new. Photos of similar machines surfaced on Reddit back in 2021, but most people are just learning about them now.

There is a backup option: you can pay a few cents for more toilet paper. But here’s the catch — you can only pay with your phone. No phone, no paper.

Talk about a rough deal.