Public Bathrooms Are Making You Watch Ads… for THIS

Colored toilet paper Colored toilet paper (Facebook)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

We’ve all gotten used to watching ads before streaming a show, playing a game, or unlocking some app feature. But now? Even toilet paper comes with a commercial break.

A video going viral on Instagram shows a public bathroom in China where you can’t grab toilet paper without first scanning a QR code and watching an ad on your phone. Once the ad finishes, the dispenser spits out a measly six squares. Need more? Yep — time for another ad.

It turns out this isn’t totally new. Photos of similar machines surfaced on Reddit back in 2021, but most people are just learning about them now.

There is a backup option: you can pay a few cents for more toilet paper. But here’s the catch — you can only pay with your phone. No phone, no paper.

Talk about a rough deal.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

