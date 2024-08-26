Publix Has All The Florida Lottery Winners!

Publix grand opening in Melbourne (WFTV)

By Ian James

Let me break it down for you. If you’re looking for a little extra luck, Publix is where you want to be! Just the other day, two people in Broward County struck gold with their Fantasy 5 tickets at a Coconut Creek Publix—each walking away with a cool $25,798. But that’s not all. Fast forward to the evening draw, and another lucky soul in North Miami snagged $50,679, all thanks to a ticket bought at Publix! Sure, someone else won at Winn-Dixie too, but they had to split their prize. So, if you’re dreaming big, head to Publix—because why settle for less when you can shop where the winners do?

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

