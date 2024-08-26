Publix Has All The Florida Lottery Winners!

Let me break it down for you. If you’re looking for a little extra luck, Publix is where you want to be! Just the other day, two people in Broward County struck gold with their Fantasy 5 tickets at a Coconut Creek Publix—each walking away with a cool $25,798. But that’s not all. Fast forward to the evening draw, and another lucky soul in North Miami snagged $50,679, all thanks to a ticket bought at Publix! Sure, someone else won at Winn-Dixie too, but they had to split their prize. So, if you’re dreaming big, head to Publix—because why settle for less when you can shop where the winners do?