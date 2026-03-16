Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour Sparks Feud Among Former Members

LONDON - JULY 07: Pussycat Dolls (L-R) Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar pose backstage during the Live Earth concert at Wembley Stadium on July 7, 2007 in London, England. Live Earth is a 24-hour, 7-continent series of concerts involving over a 100 music artists and 2 billion people aimed at raising awareness of global climate change. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

The announcement of a Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is already causing drama among the group’s former members.

The iconic girl group recently revealed plans for its first global tour in 17 years, featuring a trio lineup of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt. The tour is expected to include 53 shows across the UK, Europe, and North America.

However, former members Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton are not part of the reunion — and two of them say they were never asked.

Jessica Sutta told fans on Instagram that she found out about the tour at the same time as the public, saying the plans had been in the works for a year without her or Bachar being included.

Bachar also shared a video from a former producer criticizing the smaller lineup, saying the group should reunite as a full unit.

The original Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010, though a planned reunion tour in 2020 was canceled during the pandemic.