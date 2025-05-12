Rare Bird Hatchlings Debut at Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami recently welcomed several rare bird hatchlings from across the globe, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The first to arrive was a cinereous vulture on April 21—one of the world’s heaviest flying birds, boasting a nine-foot wingspan. Two days later, a harpy eagle chick hatched and is now being raised by its parents in the “Amazon and Beyond” exhibit. Zoo Miami remains the only accredited U.S. zoo successfully breeding this powerful raptor, known for its massive talons and diet of canopy-dwelling prey.

To cap off the arrivals, a pair of Abdim’s stork chicks hatched on April 27 and 28. These small, striking storks from Sub-Saharan Africa are already viewable in the zoo’s aviary.

These spring hatchings mark a meaningful milestone in the zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts and were a special way to celebrate the season of new beginnings.