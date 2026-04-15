Rauw Alejandro named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Rauw Alejandro performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Rauw Alejandro has been named one of Time magazine ’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, and that is a big moment.

The TIME100 is not just about popularity. It highlights people who are shaping culture around the world, and Rauw being included shows how far his impact has reached beyond music.

His feature in the magazine was written by Tainy , someone who has worked closely with him and has seen his growth firsthand. In the piece, he speaks on Rauw’s creativity, his work ethic, and how he continues to push Latin music forward.

Rauw has been building this moment for years, and now he is being recognized on a global level.

Let’s be honest... This is about influence, and right now Rauw Alejandro is one of the artists helping move the culture forward.