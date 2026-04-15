Rauw Alejandro named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026!

Rauw Alejandro has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, and that is a big moment.
The TIME100 is not just about popularity. It highlights people who are shaping culture around the world, and Rauw being included shows how far his impact has reached beyond music.
His feature in the magazine was written by Tainy, someone who has worked closely with him and has seen his growth firsthand. In the piece, he speaks on Rauw’s creativity, his work ethic, and how he continues to push Latin music forward.
Rauw has been building this moment for years, and now he is being recognized on a global level.
Let’s be honest... This is about influence, and right now Rauw Alejandro is one of the artists helping move the culture forward.
@marthamarialopeztv Rauw Alejandro was named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026. It’s one of those lists that really reflects impact, not just popularity… and right now, he’s one of the artists pushing Latin music forward on a global level. The write-up was done by Tainy, who’s worked with him and has seen that growth up close. This is a big moment. Do you think he deserves to be on the list? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below and, as always, I’ll definitely do the same. Besitos. #RauwAlejandro #time #magazine #Reggaeton #Tainy @rauwalejandro @Tainy ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro