The ‘Re-Hooterization’ of Hooters: Can a Family-Friendly Makeover Save the Brand?

Hooters is planning to close multiple locations across the country.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Would you be okay with your middle schooler asking to have their birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese . . . or Hooters?

Hooters, known for its revealing uniforms and sports-bar vibe, is trying to rebrand as a family-friendly restaurant. Facing financial struggles—$300 million in debt and multiple closures—they’re shifting towards a more welcoming atmosphere, a change dubbed “re-Hooterization.”

Surprisingly, Hooters has long had a kids’ menu, but now they’re doubling down on fresh ingredients and a more PG experience. While exact details are unclear, it’s likely that the iconic skimpy outfits and “bikini nights” will be phased out.

With potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy looming, the question remains: Will this shift save Hooters, or is it too little, too late? And more importantly—would you ever consider it for your kid’s birthday?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

