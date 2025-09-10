The Real Reason Bad Bunny is Skipping the U.S. on His World Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bad Bunny is finally clearing the air about why he never scheduled tour dates in the United States, and yes, it’s been a hot topic. Speaking with I-D magazine, the Puerto Rico native said part of the reason is that “ICE could be outside [my concert].”

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times,” he said. “All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US. But there was the issue of, like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert].”

He’s been vocal about ICE and immigration issues lately. Back in June, he shared a video on Instagram that seemed to show an ICE arrest in Puerto Rico, calling out agents for targeting local communities.

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour kicks off November 21 in Santo Domingo and will travel across Latin America through late February. Next spring, he heads to Europe, Sydney, and Tokyo. He’ll also perform eight shows in Mexico City this December and ten shows in Madrid next June, giving fans everywhere plenty of chances to catch him live.