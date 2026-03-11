Researchers Create “Popcorn” Tomatoes to Bring Flavor Back to the Fruit

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Scientists in China have developed a new tomato variety that gives off a popcorn-like aroma, thanks to gene-editing technology.

Tomatoes often lose their flavor shortly after being picked due to natural metabolic changes that occur during transport and storage. Researchers hope the new variety could help solve that problem and make tomatoes taste better by the time they reach grocery stores.

Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, scientists altered two genes linked to aroma in tomato plants. The changes boosted levels of a compound called 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline, which is responsible for the warm, popcorn-like scent.

Researchers say the modified tomatoes still grow normally and maintain key traits like fruit size, sugar levels, and vitamin C content.

The goal is to eventually introduce this fragrance into commercial tomato varieties, potentially creating produce that tastes and smells better while still maintaining normal crop yields.

