Rihanna Breaks the Internet Over DJ Khaled’s Mango Crime

Only in South Florida would a mango spark a full-on celebrity showdown — and yes, it involved Rihanna and DJ Khaled.

It all started when Miami’s own DJ Khaled posted a video peeling a mango with a knife like he was filleting a fish. That did not sit well with Rihanna, who called him out in the comments: “Stop butchering these mangoes bro! My lil Caribbean heart aches every time!”

South Floridians — especially those with Caribbean roots — knew she wasn’t joking.

So, in true Khaled fashion, he took the challenge personally. He ditched the utensils and tried to peel a mango with his teeth. It nearly cost him a tooth, but he wasn’t giving up.

Finally, redemption. Khaled posted a video of himself proudly peeling a mango the proper way — no tools, no disrespect — and shouted out Rihanna in the caption: “ONE RIhanna! @badgalriri bless up always!”

Crisis averted. Mango peace has been restored.

Moral of the story? If you’re eating mangoes in Miami, do it with respect — Rihanna is watching.