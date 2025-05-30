Rihanna Breaks the Internet Over DJ Khaled’s Mango Crime

Mango (PlantOGram)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Only in South Florida would a mango spark a full-on celebrity showdown — and yes, it involved Rihanna and DJ Khaled.

It all started when Miami’s own DJ Khaled posted a video peeling a mango with a knife like he was filleting a fish. That did not sit well with Rihanna, who called him out in the comments: “Stop butchering these mangoes bro! My lil Caribbean heart aches every time!”

South Floridians — especially those with Caribbean roots — knew she wasn’t joking.

So, in true Khaled fashion, he took the challenge personally. He ditched the utensils and tried to peel a mango with his teeth. It nearly cost him a tooth, but he wasn’t giving up.

Finally, redemption. Khaled posted a video of himself proudly peeling a mango the proper way — no tools, no disrespect — and shouted out Rihanna in the caption: “ONE RIhanna! @badgalriri bless up always!”

Crisis averted. Mango peace has been restored.

Moral of the story? If you’re eating mangoes in Miami, do it with respect — Rihanna is watching.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!