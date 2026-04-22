Ring Rumors Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Spark Engagement Buzz in London

Kiss all the time. 80’s Occasionally MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Things might be getting serious between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz.

The couple has fans talking after Kravitz was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while the two enjoyed a casual stroll through London. Naturally, that was all it took to send engagement rumors into overdrive.

Keeping things low key, Kravitz stepped out in a light gray trench coat, baseball cap, and sunglasses, while Styles matched the laid back vibe in a navy zip up, slacks, and his own cap and shades. Despite the casual look, the ring definitely stole the show as she carried a coffee and walked hand in hand with Styles, who sipped on a matcha drink.

The sighting adds fuel to a relationship that has been moving quickly. The pair first went public about eight months ago after being seen holding hands and kissing in London and Rome. By the following month, sources were already saying things had gone from zero to sixty.

Since then, the two have been spotted together across cities like New York, Brooklyn, and London, with insiders claiming Kravitz has even described Styles as her soulmate to close friends.

While neither star has confirmed anything yet, this latest outing has people wondering if the next step is already here.

For now, it looks like love is in the air and possibly a ring too.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need