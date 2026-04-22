Ring Rumors Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Spark Engagement Buzz in London

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Things might be getting serious between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz.

The couple has fans talking after Kravitz was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while the two enjoyed a casual stroll through London. Naturally, that was all it took to send engagement rumors into overdrive.

Keeping things low key, Kravitz stepped out in a light gray trench coat, baseball cap, and sunglasses, while Styles matched the laid back vibe in a navy zip up, slacks, and his own cap and shades. Despite the casual look, the ring definitely stole the show as she carried a coffee and walked hand in hand with Styles, who sipped on a matcha drink.

The sighting adds fuel to a relationship that has been moving quickly. The pair first went public about eight months ago after being seen holding hands and kissing in London and Rome. By the following month, sources were already saying things had gone from zero to sixty.

Since then, the two have been spotted together across cities like New York, Brooklyn, and London, with insiders claiming Kravitz has even described Styles as her soulmate to close friends.

While neither star has confirmed anything yet, this latest outing has people wondering if the next step is already here.

For now, it looks like love is in the air and possibly a ring too.