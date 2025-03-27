Road Closures Begin Today in Miami for Ultra—Here’s What to Know

Ultra Music Festival is back, and you know what that means—epic beats, nonstop energy, and traffic jams that can ruin your vibe before the bass even drops. If you don’t want to spend your weekend stuck in gridlock, here’s what you need to know about road closures and detours starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. through Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Road Closures & Detours

• Biscayne Boulevard northbound will shift to southbound lanes at SE 1st Street. Normal flow returns at NE 4th Street.

• Biscayne Boulevard southbound will reroute westbound at NE 6th Street, with detours through NE 2nd Avenue or North Miami Avenue.

• There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from NE 6th Street.

• Access to the Port of Miami will remain open. Use the Port of Miami Tunnel via Interstate 395.

Bayfront Park Closures

• The park will be closed from March 12 through April 9.

• The Dog Park and Playground will be closed from March 24 through April 4.

Expect a heavy police presence managing traffic and crowd control. Plan ahead, take public transportation if possible, and do not get stuck in traffic while everyone else is enjoying Ultra. See you at the festival.