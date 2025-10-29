Sandals Foundation Launches Hurricane Melissa Relief Mission to Support Jamaica and the Caribbean

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

As Hurricane Melissa continues to impact Jamaica and nearby islands, the Sandals Foundation — the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International — has officially activated its Relief Mission, with 100% of every dollar donated going directly toward emergency response and recovery efforts.

The foundation is working hand-in-hand with officials on the ground across Jamaica to help families and communities most affected by the storm. Donations will help provide food, clean water, shelter, and essential supplies to those in need.

“No donation is too small,” the foundation emphasized. “Every contribution makes a meaningful difference and helps families and communities recover.”

💵 How to Donate

Supporters can contribute directly at www.sandalsfoundation.org:

  1. Click the “Donate” button (top right corner).
  2. Choose your currency and amount.
  3. From the drop-down menu, select “Relief Mission.”

All funds will go straight to relief, recovery, and rebuilding programs in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

📦 In-Kind Donations

For those who prefer to send care items, the Consul for Jamaica is assisting with intake and distribution — ensuring donated supplies are routed through trusted first-response partners and reach affected families safely and efficiently.

🌴 About the Sandals Foundation

Founded in 2009, the Sandals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to improving lives throughout the Caribbean. Its work focuses on three core pillars:

  • Education — empowering students and teachers.
  • Community — strengthening local families and small businesses.
  • Environment — preserving the region’s natural beauty and ecosystems.

From hurricane relief to school programs and ocean conservation, the foundation’s mission has always been rooted in giving back to the region it calls home.

💬 Why It Matters

As Jamaica faces the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, organizations like the Sandals Foundation are stepping up to provide immediate aid and long-term support. By donating or volunteering, South Floridians and Caribbean allies alike can help families rebuild, restore hope, and strengthen their communities for the future.

➡️ To make a donation or learn more, visit www.sandalsfoundation.org and select “Relief Mission.”

