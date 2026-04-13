Sanguich and Islas Canarias Are Doing a One-Day Croqueta Drop in Coral Gables!

If you love croquetas, you’re gonna want to be in Coral Gables on Wednesday.
Sanguich de Miami and Islas Canarias Restaurant are teaming up for a one-day-only collab, and they’re doing croqueta preparadas made with Sanguich’s Cuban sandwich and Islas Canarias’ croquetas.
Now here’s what you need to know before you go:
- Wednesday, April 15
- Sanguich Coral Gables (111 Palermo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134)
- 11 a.m. until sold out
- Only 200 available
- One per person
- In-store only
And when they say limited, they mean it. This is not something you pull up late for and expect to still be there.
So if you’re serious about it, plan accordingly… because Miami does not play when it comes to croquetas.