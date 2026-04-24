Scarface Mansion Just Hit the Market in Miami for $237 Million

Lowe Tide $42 million ocean-front Georgia mansion hits the market (BMedia/Susan Imhoff)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Because of course this would happen here, a Scarface connected mansion in Key Biscayne just hit the market for a casual $237 million.

Yes, that Scarface. The waterfront estate was used as the home of Frank Lopez, and it even appeared in the credits of Miami Vice. If it sells anywhere near asking, it would become the most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade history.

Right now, that title belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, who paid $170 million earlier this year in Indian Creek Village, also known as the Billionaire Bunker.

The property is peak Miami. It sits on 2.38 acres with 862 feet of waterfront, wide open views of the skyline across Biscayne Bay, a helipad, and a pool shaped like a piano, because subtlety is not part of the plan.

And if the movie history was not enough, the land itself was once part of Richard Nixon’s winter White House compound. The current home was built in 1981, just in time to become part of Miami film history.

The estate is owned by investor John Devaney and listed by the Jills Zeder Group, but this is more than a listing, it is a very Miami moment.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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