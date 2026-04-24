Scarface Mansion Just Hit the Market in Miami for $237 Million

Because of course this would happen here, a Scarface connected mansion in Key Biscayne just hit the market for a casual $237 million.

🚨Featured in 'Scarface', this mansion on Key Biscayne was just listed for $237M. pic.twitter.com/jySTrDLtpY — BILLIONAIRE COLLECTION ® (@BillionMagazine) April 23, 2026

Yes, that Scarface. The waterfront estate was used as the home of Frank Lopez, and it even appeared in the credits of Miami Vice. If it sells anywhere near asking, it would become the most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade history.

Right now, that title belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, who paid $170 million earlier this year in Indian Creek Village, also known as the Billionaire Bunker.

The property is peak Miami. It sits on 2.38 acres with 862 feet of waterfront, wide open views of the skyline across Biscayne Bay, a helipad, and a pool shaped like a piano, because subtlety is not part of the plan.

And if the movie history was not enough, the land itself was once part of Richard Nixon’s winter White House compound. The current home was built in 1981, just in time to become part of Miami film history.

The estate is owned by investor John Devaney and listed by the Jills Zeder Group, but this is more than a listing, it is a very Miami moment.