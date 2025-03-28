Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Hosts Miami Pop-Up This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Selena Gomez attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health Hosted by Selena Gomez at Nya Studios on October 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s beloved cosmetics brand, is bringing its latest launch to life with a pop-up event in Miami’s Design District from March 28-30. The pop-up celebrates the release of the Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush, launching globally on March 27.

While the event is open to the public, shopping is exclusively available via the Sephora app. Shoppers can show their purchases at the pop-up to score freebies based on how much they spend. Rewards include a deluxe sample of Perfect Strokes Volumizing Mascara for $30 purchases, a Rare Beauty Puffy Traveler Tote for $50, and exclusive pop-up merch for $100.

Rare Beauty, launched in 2020 alongside Gomez’s album Rare, was valued at $2 billion last year and named Time’s most influential company of 2024. Gomez herself has since joined the billionaire club, thanks in large part to the brand’s massive success.