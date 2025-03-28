Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Hosts Miami Pop-Up This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Selena Gomez attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health Hosted by Selena Gomez at Nya Studios on October 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Selena Gomez through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Selena Gomez attends The Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health Hosted by Selena Gomez at Nya Studios on October 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s beloved cosmetics brand, is bringing its latest launch to life with a pop-up event in Miami’s Design District from March 28-30. The pop-up celebrates the release of the Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush, launching globally on March 27.

While the event is open to the public, shopping is exclusively available via the Sephora app. Shoppers can show their purchases at the pop-up to score freebies based on how much they spend. Rewards include a deluxe sample of Perfect Strokes Volumizing Mascara for $30 purchases, a Rare Beauty Puffy Traveler Tote for $50, and exclusive pop-up merch for $100.

Rare Beauty, launched in 2020 alongside Gomez’s album Rare, was valued at $2 billion last year and named Time’s most influential company of 2024. Gomez herself has since joined the billionaire club, thanks in large part to the brand’s massive success.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!