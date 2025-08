Late Monday, passengers at Hartsfield–Jackson witnessed what appeared to be sewage or murky water pouring from the ceiling in a terminal. The incident was widely captured on video, showing water—and even debris—falling as travelers looked on in shock.

One passenger, Jamaal Carlos Jr., shared he saw the water and debris firsthand while waiting at his gate. Reports describe early indications of a strong odor and chunks of plaster or ceiling material dislodging.