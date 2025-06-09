Shakira Proved Women Don’t Cry… They Take Over Stadiums!

Colombian singer Shakira performs during her 'Las Mujeres ya no Lloran' tour at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City on March 30, 2025. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Last Friday night, I had the chance to see Shakira live at Hard Rock Stadium for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour… and wow, she owned that stage like never before.

This tour is all about reclaiming her power after everything she’s been through. Shakira took us on a journey through her career, from the early hits we all know and love to her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which is her way of telling the world she’s found strength after being hurt. We’re talking about songs like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “La Tortura,” and new tracks that show the world just how much she’s embraced her inner she-wolf. It’s not just a concert—it’s her reclaiming herself, rising from the ashes, and saying “I’m not just surviving this, I’m thriving.”

I had the best time… well, almost.

If you check out any of my videos, you’ll see there’s this one guy—his hands and the back of his head are in the way the entire time. Like sir… we came to see Shakira, not your silhouette. Seriously, concert etiquette—if you’re tall, please be mindful of the people behind you.

But back to the real star of the night.

When Alejandro Sanz came out to perform “La Tortura” with Shakira, the crowd lost it. Their chemistry is still undeniable, even after 20 years. Ozuna also joined her on stage, and while many were hoping to see Manuel Turizo (who showed up on Saturday instead), the real surprise everyone was buzzing about was Bizarrap. Though I missed that moment, it didn’t take away from the power of the night.

Shakira’s performance was a testament to everything she’s gone through and how she’s come out stronger. It was about reclaiming her voice, her energy, and her she-wolf spirit, showing us that no matter what happens, women don’t just cry—we rise, we roar, and we take control of our own stories.