Shakira Teases Surprise Guest for Her Miami Shows — Here’s What We Know!

FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She resumed her tour after hospitalization forced her to cancer a concert in Lima. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been a rollercoaster — sold-out shows, surprise collabs, and a few cancellations along the way. But now, all eyes are on South Florida as she brings the tour home for two massive nights at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, June 6th and Saturday, June 7th.

In a video posted Wednesday, Shakira confirmed that Alejandro Sanz, Ozuna, and Manuel Turizo will be joining her on stage in Miami. But what really has fans talking is the mystery guest she teased for Saturday night.

She’s already brought out Wyclef Jean and Rauw Alejandro on this tour — though Rauw won’t be in Miami since he’s performing in Puerto Rico. So the guessing game is on.

Could it be Karol G? She’s not on tour right now and fans would love to see a moment between the two. Nicky Jam, Carlos Vives, Maluma, or even Pitbull are also solid Miami-based guesses. Some are hoping for Black Eyed Peas — but don’t count on Beyoncé, since she’s on tour herself.

Whoever it is, one thing’s clear: Miami is in for a major Shakira moment this weekend.