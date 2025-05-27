Shakira Took a Hard Fall During Her Concert — and Turned It Into a Power Move

Shakira on stage
Shakira FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She resumed her tour after hospitalization forced her to cancer a concert in Lima. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Even legends stumble — and Shakira proved just how gracefully that can be done. On Tuesday, May 20, during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour stop at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the Colombian superstar took a tumble while performing her hit “Whenever, Wherever.”

Captured by fans on X (formerly Twitter), the moment showed the 48-year-old swaying into the first verse before slipping sideways on stage. But true to form, she popped right back up and continued like nothing happened — a total pro.

Shakira later acknowledged the fall in a now-expired Instagram Story, sparking fan praise for her resilience. “She handled it like the boss that she is,” one user wrote. Another added, “Such falls cause pain the next day — I hope she’s okay.”

This isn’t the only bump in the road for Shakira’s tour. Back in February, she canceled a show in Peru due to an abdominal issue that landed her in the hospital. Thankfully, she bounced back in time for her next performance.

Despite the hiccups, Shakira’s tour continues across North America through June, reminding us that hips may not lie—but they might occasionally slip.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!