Shakira Took a Hard Fall During Her Concert — and Turned It Into a Power Move

FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She resumed her tour after hospitalization forced her to cancer a concert in Lima. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Even legends stumble — and Shakira proved just how gracefully that can be done. On Tuesday, May 20, during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour stop at Montreal’s Bell Centre, the Colombian superstar took a tumble while performing her hit “Whenever, Wherever.”

Shakira shared last night’s fall via Instagram. 😭pic.twitter.com/qZdsUU67Kb — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) May 21, 2025

Captured by fans on X (formerly Twitter), the moment showed the 48-year-old swaying into the first verse before slipping sideways on stage. But true to form, she popped right back up and continued like nothing happened — a total pro.

Shakira later acknowledged the fall in a now-expired Instagram Story, sparking fan praise for her resilience. “She handled it like the boss that she is,” one user wrote. Another added, “Such falls cause pain the next day — I hope she’s okay.”

This isn’t the only bump in the road for Shakira’s tour. Back in February, she canceled a show in Peru due to an abdominal issue that landed her in the hospital. Thankfully, she bounced back in time for her next performance.

Despite the hiccups, Shakira’s tour continues across North America through June, reminding us that hips may not lie—but they might occasionally slip.