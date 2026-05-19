Shaq Graduated Again and Used the Moment to Troll Charles Barkley

Deputy Shaq FILE PHOTO: Shaquille O'Neal recently came to the aid of a motorist when a tire blew as she drove down a Florida interstate. (Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Amazon Devices )
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Shaquille O’Neal just earned another college degree and somehow still found a way to roast Charles Barkley during the ceremony.

The NBA legend received his second master’s degree from Louisiana State University on Saturday, adding a Master of Arts in Liberal Arts to his already impressive résumé. But before accepting his diploma, O’Neal had the announcer introduce him as “Shaquille ‘I Hate Charles Barkley’ O’Neal,” which immediately got laughs from the crowd.

Videos from the ceremony showed Shaq smiling, dancing on stage, and fully embracing the moment before accepting his diploma.

This is now Shaq’s fourth college degree. He previously earned a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, and a doctorate in education.

O’Neal said continuing his education is important because he wants to set an example for his children and young athletes, especially when it comes to learning how to manage money and success beyond sports.

Honestly, getting a master’s degree just to troll your best friend on graduation day feels very on brand for Shaq.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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