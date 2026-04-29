Shrek’s Swamp Just Got Snackable: AMC Drops Wild Outhouse Popcorn Bucket

File this under: things nobody asked for but everyone now wants.

AMC Theatres is celebrating 25 years of Shrek with a collectible popcorn bucket… shaped like Shrek’s iconic outhouse. Yes, the swamp bathroom. Yes, it holds popcorn.

The bucket drops May 1 and comes loaded with a large popcorn, just in time for the movie’s return to theaters on May 15. It’s a nostalgia play with a side of chaos, and honestly, it tracks.

The original Shrek hit theaters in 2001, won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and pulled in nearly $500 million worldwide. Not bad for a movie that opens with a toilet joke.

And the swamp isn’t closing anytime soon. Shrek 5 is slated for 2027, bringing back the original cast and adding Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

AMC has been on a heater with these buckets lately. After last year’s viral Dune: Part Two sandworm container (you know the one), they clearly understand the assignment: go weird or go home.

And weird? Mission accomplished.