Shrek’s Swamp Just Got Snackable: AMC Drops Wild Outhouse Popcorn Bucket

Image Courtesy: Airbnb News Shrek Airbnb Swamp House
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

File this under: things nobody asked for but everyone now wants.

AMC Theatres is celebrating 25 years of Shrek with a collectible popcorn bucket… shaped like Shrek’s iconic outhouse. Yes, the swamp bathroom. Yes, it holds popcorn.

The bucket drops May 1 and comes loaded with a large popcorn, just in time for the movie’s return to theaters on May 15. It’s a nostalgia play with a side of chaos, and honestly, it tracks.

The original Shrek hit theaters in 2001, won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and pulled in nearly $500 million worldwide. Not bad for a movie that opens with a toilet joke.

And the swamp isn’t closing anytime soon. Shrek 5 is slated for 2027, bringing back the original cast and adding Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

AMC has been on a heater with these buckets lately. After last year’s viral Dune: Part Two sandworm container (you know the one), they clearly understand the assignment: go weird or go home.

And weird? Mission accomplished.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need