Shutdown Showdown: FAA May Slash Flights — Miami and Fort Lauderdale Could Feel It First

Travelers flying in or out of South Florida could soon face major headaches.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that if Congress fails to reach a deal to end the government shutdown, it will reduce flights by 10% at 40 major airports — potentially impacting Miami International (MIA), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL), and Palm Beach International (PBI).

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the move could begin as early as Friday, citing air traffic controller shortages as controllers continue working without pay.

The FAA says the cuts — aimed at high-volume hubs like New York, Chicago, and Atlanta — are meant to prioritize safety while easing pressure on overworked staff.

While major airlines claim the effects will be “limited,” Frontier Airlines warned passengers to book backup tickets in case of cancellations.

Bottom line: if you’re flying out of South Florida this weekend, brace for delays and check your airline updates early.