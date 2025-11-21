Sip Your Way Into the Holidays With Total Wine’s 24-Day Advent Calendar

GF Default - VIDEO: Aldi Selling Wine, Cheese Advent Calendars for Limited Time
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’re looking to level up your holiday countdown this year, Total Wine just dropped the ultimate grown-up treat: a 24-day Advent Calendar packed with winery-direct bottles from all over the world.

Instead of chocolates or trinkets, each little door hides a new wine to explore, from crisp whites to bold reds and seasonal favorites. You get 24 expertly sourced varietals, curated by the pros, so every day feels like its own mini tasting flight.

It’s perfect if you want to discover a new favorite, share a nightly pour with your partner, or gift it to the wine lover in your life who already “has everything.” Consider it the most delicious way to count down the season… one sip at a time.

Cheers to that

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!