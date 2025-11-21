Sip Your Way Into the Holidays With Total Wine’s 24-Day Advent Calendar

If you’re looking to level up your holiday countdown this year, Total Wine just dropped the ultimate grown-up treat: a 24-day Advent Calendar packed with winery-direct bottles from all over the world.

Instead of chocolates or trinkets, each little door hides a new wine to explore, from crisp whites to bold reds and seasonal favorites. You get 24 expertly sourced varietals, curated by the pros, so every day feels like its own mini tasting flight.

It’s perfect if you want to discover a new favorite, share a nightly pour with your partner, or gift it to the wine lover in your life who already “has everything.” Consider it the most delicious way to count down the season… one sip at a time.

Cheers to that