Skip the Traffic & Ride with BCT to the Panthers Game!

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game One RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers defends against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 20, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

If you’re heading to the Florida Panthers home games on Saturday, May 24 or Monday, May 26—don’t stress about traffic or parking. Broward County Transit (BCT) has you covered!

Here’s the deal:

Park for free at Government Center West (1 N University Dr, Plantation) and hop on one of BCT’s comfy buses straight to Amerant Bank Arena. It’s just $2 each way—bring exact change or pay on their mobile app.

The ride drops you off right at Gate 7, so you can save your energy for cheering—not circling for parking.

Bus times from GCW to the arena:

  • 5:45 PM
  • 6:15 PM
  • 7:00 PM

Return trips:

  • 11:00 PM
  • 11:30 PM
  • 12:00 AM

Easy, affordable, and no hassle. Go Panthers!

