Skiplagging: Travel Hack or Controversial Cheat?

Is skiplagging a clever loophole or a dishonest travel tactic? It depends on who you ask. This practice — where travelers book flights with layovers and skip the final leg to save money — has gained serious attention, especially in South Florida.

A recent analysis by Locals Insider revealed that Miami is a hot spot for skiplagging, ranking second only to Atlanta. With over 2,000 monthly Google searches per 100,000 residents, Miami travelers are clearly intrigued by this cost-cutting method.

Major airline hubs dominate the top five cities where skiplagging is most popular, including Orlando, Charlotte, and Minneapolis. Love it or hate it, this controversial travel trick is making waves — and airlines are paying attention.

