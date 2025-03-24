Skiplagging: Travel Hack or Controversial Cheat?

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer tells a traveler to look into a camera using facial recognition technology to screen passengers entering the United States on Feb. 27, 2018 at Miami International Airport. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Is skiplagging a clever loophole or a dishonest travel tactic? It depends on who you ask. This practice — where travelers book flights with layovers and skip the final leg to save money — has gained serious attention, especially in South Florida.

A recent analysis by Locals Insider revealed that Miami is a hot spot for skiplagging, ranking second only to Atlanta. With over 2,000 monthly Google searches per 100,000 residents, Miami travelers are clearly intrigued by this cost-cutting method.

Major airline hubs dominate the top five cities where skiplagging is most popular, including Orlando, Charlotte, and Minneapolis. Love it or hate it, this controversial travel trick is making waves — and airlines are paying attention.

Would you try it, or is it crossing the line? Let us know your thoughts.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!