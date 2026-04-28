Slingshot Ride Snaps Midair at Spanish Fair, Injuring Four

A terrifying moment at a popular Spanish fair is going viral after a slingshot style ride malfunctioned midair, leaving four people injured, including two children.

The incident happened at the Feria de Abril in Seville when a cable on the Steel Max ride suddenly snapped during operation.

Video circulating online shows the capsule being launched roughly 300 feet into the air just before the cable breaks. Moments later, the ride loses tension and the capsule drops, crashing into part of the steel structure as people nearby scream.

According to local authorities, two children were on board and suffered injuries, along with two adults. Emergency crews responded quickly and treated the victims at the scene. All reported injuries were described as minor.

The cause of the malfunction is still under investigation.

While traveling fairs are known for high thrill attractions, moments like this are a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong when mechanical systems fail.

It is the kind of video that is hard to watch, and even harder to forget.