SLS South Beach Is Closing for Renovations — What?!

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 08: FOOD MEETS ART, hosted by Jose Andres for American Express Platinum Card Members at the SLS South Beach Hotel on December 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Express Platinum)

Okay… this one hits hard. The iconic SLS South Beach has officially closed its doors for renovations. I know — wild, right? We’ve been partying there for years… from poolside brunches to late-night vibes, it’s been a staple in the Miami scene.

They posted on Instagram thanking everyone for the memories, music, and moments — and announced they’re signing off for now while they undergo extensive renovations. According to their website, “It’s time for a makeover,” and they’re offering stays at their sister spot, SLS LUX Brickell, while the South Beach location gets its glow-up.

More than 200 workers were laid off ahead of the renovation, which makes this feel even more real. No word yet on when they’ll reopen, but one thing’s for sure — South Beach won’t be the same without it.

We’ll miss you, SLS… but we’ll be ready when you come back hotter than ever.