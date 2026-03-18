Snake Yoga Is Now a Thing and Yes It Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

FILE PHOTO: An 11-year-old boy died of an untreated snake bite, a coroner recently determined.

Move over goat yoga there is a new slightly terrifying trend taking over.

In Portland Oregon a reptile shop called HISSS is hosting yoga classes with live snakes and somehow people are into it.

During the class handlers place pythons and other reptiles on participants shoulders stomachs and even let them slither freely around the room. The snakes range from about a foot long to over seven feet.

The idea is to stay present because you never know when a snake might be right next to you.

Surprisingly many participants say the snakes feel like weighted blankets helping them relax and focus. Even nervous first timers often warm up to the experience.

The class also includes lizards and tortoises but the snakes are the main attraction.

Cute? Maybe not, but unforgettable, absolutely