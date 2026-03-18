Snake Yoga Is Now a Thing and Yes It Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Australian Eastern Brown Snake being defensive
Snake bite FILE PHOTO: An 11-year-old boy died of an untreated snake bite, a coroner recently determined. (Ken Griffiths WWW.flickr.com/Ken Griffiths - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Move over goat yoga there is a new slightly terrifying trend taking over.

In Portland Oregon a reptile shop called HISSS is hosting yoga classes with live snakes and somehow people are into it.

During the class handlers place pythons and other reptiles on participants shoulders stomachs and even let them slither freely around the room. The snakes range from about a foot long to over seven feet.

The idea is to stay present because you never know when a snake might be right next to you.

Surprisingly many participants say the snakes feel like weighted blankets helping them relax and focus. Even nervous first timers often warm up to the experience.

The class also includes lizards and tortoises but the snakes are the main attraction.

Cute? Maybe not, but unforgettable, absolutely

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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