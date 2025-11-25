Snipes Is Hosting a Birthday Pop Up for DJ Khaled!

The Florida Panthers Vs The Edmonton Oilers during game two of the Stanley Cup Finals at Amerant Bank Area on June 10, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024

If you are going to be on Miami Beach tomorrow, Snipes is hosting a pop up at the Snipes x We The Best flagship store to mark DJ Khaled’s 50th birthday. It is open to the public, so anyone can stop by and check it out.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., they will have free food and drinks, a photo booth, and gift card giveaways while you browse the store. Spinelli will be on the music, keeping it lively as Miami gets ready for Black Friday.

It is happening at 673 Collins Ave, Unit 107, on Miami Beach. If you want something light and fun before the holiday rush hits, this is an easy place to swing by.